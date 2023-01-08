AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 69,918 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.3% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $11,170,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,119,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Shares of STX stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

