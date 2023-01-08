AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,259 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $85.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.09. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and have sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

