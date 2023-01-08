AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 144.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

NYSE:MSI opened at $263.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.98. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.