ACT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,012 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.8% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ACT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Global Equities Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.14.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

