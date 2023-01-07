Xponance Inc. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,278 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 24.9% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 22.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $257.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.60%.

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.62.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

