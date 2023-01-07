Xponance Inc. Buys 2,549 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,737,721 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $250,036,000 after buying an additional 149,461 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $192,419,000 after buying an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,600,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $191,126,000 after buying an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,386,396 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,620,000 after buying an additional 157,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,336 shares of company stock worth $200,334 and sold 10,240 shares worth $936,133. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.86.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.28 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

