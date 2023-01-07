Xponance Inc. Buys 1,524 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,955,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,485,575,000 after purchasing an additional 412,019 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,220,455,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,825,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,069,000 after purchasing an additional 758,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,430,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,754,000 after purchasing an additional 762,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,131,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,594,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.23.

CPT opened at $114.00 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $107.90 and a one year high of $175.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.54%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

