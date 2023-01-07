Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 477.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 408.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.44.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.37. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.4275 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.53%.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

