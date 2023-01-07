Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% during the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.62 and its 200 day moving average is $229.57. The company has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

