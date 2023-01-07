Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 109.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,676,072,000 after purchasing an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 202.5% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $273,075,000 after purchasing an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $454,485,000 after purchasing an additional 648,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.14.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

