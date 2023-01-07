Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Up 3.7 %

HCC opened at $34.62 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.83%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

