Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $707,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 14.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $23.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.29 and a 52-week high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.82 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

