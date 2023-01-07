Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Takes $700,000 Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $37,528.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,436.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Provident Financial Services Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $137.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

