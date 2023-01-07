Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 9,500 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWK. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $81.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $196.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

