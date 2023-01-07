Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 8,500 Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 18.3% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $113.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $114.33.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.30 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares in the company, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOPE shares. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.