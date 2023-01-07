Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 49,800 Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 577.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,884,000 after buying an additional 938,373 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 367.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 935,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,196,000 after buying an additional 735,159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 40.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,439,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,934,000 after buying an additional 417,906 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 34.6% during the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,359,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,547,000 after buying an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 283.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 427,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 315,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPER. BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xperi in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Xperi Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of XPER stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

