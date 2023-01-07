Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 17,000 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Kemper by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in Kemper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in Kemper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Kemper Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $54.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.87. Kemper Co. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $64.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Further Reading

