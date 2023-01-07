Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abiomed in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Performance

Abiomed stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.85 and a 52 week high of $381.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $375.67 and a 200-day moving average of $303.53.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.