Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,857,000 after purchasing an additional 96,804 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.3% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,375,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 52.6% in the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 5,238,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,101 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,111,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,692,000 after buying an additional 112,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,330,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,444,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares in the company, valued at $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

NYSE TMHC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.22. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

