Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 23.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 18.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Transactions at Grand Canyon Education

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $113.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $114.33.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.30 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.