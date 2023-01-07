Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 283.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $8,207,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.4% in the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

VIR stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.15. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $41.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $374.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. On average, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $64,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $370,303.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,287,715.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 817,385 shares of company stock valued at $21,973,217. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Rating)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

