Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 41.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 411,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,482,000 after buying an additional 120,294 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Belden by 7.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,462,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,906,000 after buying an additional 102,396 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Belden by 394.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 39.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Belden by 71.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $75.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.21%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

