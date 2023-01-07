Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on APA in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

