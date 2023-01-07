Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New Investment in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 5.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $79,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $1,104,430.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,325.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of Adient stock opened at $38.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Adient had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

