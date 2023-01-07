Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $703,000 Investment in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,102,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,622,000 after acquiring an additional 276,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,805,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,591,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after acquiring an additional 731,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,922,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

FULT stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $87,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Further Reading

