Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $702,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

HCC opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 37.59% and a return on equity of 64.38%. The firm had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.95 million. On average, analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 1.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.