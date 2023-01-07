Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $717,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 0.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,850,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ODP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 219,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,049,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ODP by 51.2% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 20.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,189,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 11.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 109,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.79. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

