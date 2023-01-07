Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $704,000 in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after acquiring an additional 35,292 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 772,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after acquiring an additional 57,705 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 3.2% during the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 834,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 222.2% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,290 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xperi by 13.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 867,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 102,179 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Saturday, December 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $8.88 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.36.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Xperi Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and service, including schedules, listings, app content linking services, and advanced metadata, such as moods, tones, themes and topics; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

