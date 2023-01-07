Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $704,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 119.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 95.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 36,558 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth about $724,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.5% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 31,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 85.7% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BTIG Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Darrell Sherman sold 8,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $283,746.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David C. Merritt sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $279,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $33.85.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

