Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $702,000 in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

Vontier Stock Up 4.6 %

VNT opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $31.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 95.70% and a net margin of 14.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Insider Transactions at Vontier

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.