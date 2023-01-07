Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $700,000 in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,149 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Provident Financial Services

In related news, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of Provident Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP Vito Giannola sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $37,528.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,436.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $112,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,128 shares in the company, valued at $431,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Provident Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Provident Financial Services stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $137.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.47% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Provident Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.