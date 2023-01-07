Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $699,000 in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Adient by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adient during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adient from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

In other Adient news,

Adient Trading Up 2.6 %

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adient news, CFO Jeffrey Stafeil sold 29,210 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $1,104,430.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,342,325.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 2,052 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $79,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,830.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,463. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADNT opened at $38.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $50.96.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.



