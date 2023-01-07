Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $694,000 in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in World Fuel Services in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 23.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 52.6% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Fuel Services Stock Performance

Shares of INT stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58. World Fuel Services Co. has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

Further Reading

