Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 17,000 Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kemper during the second quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Kemper by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMPR opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $64.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 0.87.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). Kemper had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Research analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.50%.

KMPR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

