Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 13,600 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 205,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $399,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 612,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 159,991 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $76.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $92,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 1,400 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $92,414.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 336,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,208,998.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,270,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,779,918.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 737,637 shares of company stock valued at $50,031,153. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTSI. Benchmark downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

