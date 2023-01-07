Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys New Position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,758,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,546,000 after purchasing an additional 428,266 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,519,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,396,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,790,000 after acquiring an additional 88,135 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 39.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 854,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 745,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.05 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $374.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VIR shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Insider Activity at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,399,004 shares in the company, valued at $38,304,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles Elliott Sigal acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $490,512.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,304,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,385 shares of company stock worth $21,973,217 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

Further Reading

