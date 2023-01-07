Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 29,900 Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 27.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 88,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 892,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 25,960 shares during the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE OFC opened at $26.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.64.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

