Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires Shares of 29,600 World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 23.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 52.6% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:INT opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.11.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts predict that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.

