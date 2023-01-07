Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FULT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,821,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,941,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,945,000 after purchasing an additional 731,995 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,631,000 after acquiring an additional 618,671 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,540,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 387,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fulton Financial by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 365,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $278.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FULT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,367.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $215,059.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

