Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 375.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of APA by 205.7% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in APA by 657.1% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.82.

APA stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $27.98 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

APA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

