Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,668,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,436,000 after acquiring an additional 228,497 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,201,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,564,000 after acquiring an additional 134,107 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,898,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,705 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vontier by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,408,000 after acquiring an additional 505,449 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,839,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vontier Stock Performance

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

NYSE:VNT opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

