Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODP. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 474.8% in the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 723,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 597,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ODP in the second quarter valued at about $11,179,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 20.5% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,692,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,189,000 after purchasing an additional 287,670 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at about $9,166,000. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ODP in the first quarter valued at about $7,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $49.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The ODP Co. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.79.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter. ODP had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

