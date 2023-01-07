Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of PTC by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,241,615.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 304,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $36,847,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,712,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,892,487.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $1,004,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,854,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,241,615.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,788 shares of company stock worth $59,367,463 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $122.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PTC to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

