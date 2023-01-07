Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Belden by 483.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 2,935.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Belden by 116.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Belden by 95.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Belden

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Belden Trading Up 2.8 %

Several research firms have weighed in on BDC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $75.48 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.89 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.29 million. Belden had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.21%.

About Belden

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Further Reading

