JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

