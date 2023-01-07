Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 3,070 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. grew its position in Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total transaction of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,223,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA opened at $113.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $357.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

