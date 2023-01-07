Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $511,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.9 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $137.94 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $169.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.00. The company has a market capitalization of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

