Godsey & Gibb Inc. Invests $277,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.2% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.3% during the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 171,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,908,000 after buying an additional 11,987 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.39.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $137.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $404.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.