Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.95 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market cap of $455.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.