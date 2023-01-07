Essex Savings Bank Acquires 539 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,439 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 27,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 76,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 34,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $101,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Up 3.6 %

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $787,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,236,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $86.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.36. The firm has a market cap of $878.16 billion, a PE ratio of 79.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.22. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

